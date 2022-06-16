RICHMOND — Chariho Adult Education Director Vincent Levcowich still recalls his final conversation with former Superintendent of Schools Barry J. Ricci as if it were yesterday.
In December 2019, just days before Ricci died following a battle with cancer, the president and chief negotiator for the National Education Association Chariho was called into the office of the 14-year leader of the Chariho Regional School District, a man he had come to respect and admire over years of negotiations and philosophical discussions on education.
The two were preparing for the Christmas break, and after discussing a few pieces of business and hearing Ricci gush about one of the very few topics that could distract him, his grandson Sam, Ricci turned back to Levcowich with a smile and shared the last words the two would have together.
“He looked at me with that smile and said ‘Vincenz, Merry Christmas. You are a good man,’” Levcowich said Wednesday as the district celebrated the dedication of the Barry J. Ricci Memorial Library at Chariho High. “Those were his last words to me.”
Family, friends, students and colleagues all came together Wednesday afternoon under sunny skies to celebrate the formal dedication of the school’s recently renovated library in honor of the popular former superintendent of schools, who was known for his commitment to education and passion as a lifelong learner.
By the time the ceremony began, nearly 100 people had gathered together on the emblem at the center of the school’s courtyard to celebrate Ricci. The ceremony included several emotional stories from colleagues, Chariho School Committee members, and even his son, Michael Ricci, as well as the unveiling of a mock-up for a plaque that will be hung in the library recognizing him.
Speaking on behalf of his family, Ricci told stories of growing up as the youngest of two sons born to Barry and Lisa Ricci. His father was “a proud lifelong learner,” he said, and always encouraged everyone around him to keep an open mind and continue to learn from their experiences.
He valued information and debate, Michael Ricci said, and encouraged those in his life to challenge the status quo, seek knowledge and share information openly. Ricci said it was only fitting that the school’s library should bear his father’s name.
“It is a single building that, through information, can house the entire world. What better place is there for my dad?” he said.
The program included performances of “Connected” by the Chariho Vocal Select group and “The Chariho Song” by the CHS Chorus, as well as comments from colleagues including Chariho School Committee members William Day and Ryan Callahan, former committee member Ronald Areglado and Charlestown Elementary School Principal Jennifer Poore. All three shared emotional stories of their experiences with Ricci, from tales of his morning greetings with students and staff even in rain, sleet and snow to the time a parent expressed a concern with bridges, leading him to grab his “work shoes” from home to go for a hike and check it out.
When he first arrived in Chariho in 2005, Areglado said Ricci inherited a district that, at the time, would have been described simply as average. He was responsible for eight schools and about 3,000 students and became an instrumental force, leading the way in transforming Chariho into one of the top 10 districts in Rhode Island.
Areglado said that in his life, Ricci had earned admission into the “3F Club” by exemplifying the importance of faith, family and friends.
“Barry was a man that provided hope, had integrity and maintained ethical principles regardless of the situation,” he said.
During his time with the district, Ricci established himself as a dedicated man who loved his job and the community he served. Among his accomplishments were the completion of the renovations to the Chariho campus in 2011, a project the district had been considering since 1992, and the renovation of the Chariho Alternative Learning Academy for special needs students, formerly the RYSE School, in 2018.
In 2014, Ricci was named Superintendent of the Year by the Rhode Island Superintendents Association.
Day and Callahan each said that right until the end, Ricci never stopped caring for the students and continued to seek ways to improve the school district, the community and himself. It was this dedication to constantly improving that made him a special leader and such an important part of the Chariho community, Callahan said.
“It is a privilege and honor to be able to recognize this man,” Callahan said before unveiling the plaque. “The type of man that Barry was, he would never have sought these types of accolades, but he would have been humbled and loved the recognition.”
