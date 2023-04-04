RICHMOND — Voters in all three towns came out in support of the Chariho Regional School District's 2023-24 budget, which ups spending by 1.74% in the coming school year.
The spending plan, which includes $57.13 million in taxpayer liability to the three Chariho towns — an estimated $43.37 million in liability after applying the anticipated state aid — passed easily at referendum, 1,950-1,336.
The vote garnered at least 600 “yes” votes in Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond en route to a decisive win for members of the School Committee, who sought to reverse its fortunes a year after the budget was rejected twice.
“I am very encouraged by the turnout and the support that was shown for our students and schools,” Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said Tuesday night.
Hopkinton voters approved the budget by just 14 votes; Richmond residents approved it 670-558; and Charlestown residents overwhelmingly supported the budget, passing it 670-182.
The newly passed budget would require a 1.67% increase in contribution from Charlestown taxpayers, a 1.47% increase in Richmond and a 2.07% increase in Hopkinton.
Check back Wednesday for complete coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.