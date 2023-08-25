RICHMOND — Boaters and fishermen are urged to take a break for the day on Monday when contractors with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management conduct a weed control aquatic treatment at Carolina Trout Pond.
The pond is a popular water spot for boaters and anglers, and it is owned and managed by DEM. The aquatic weed control treatment, which includes spraying, is specifically targeted for the invasive nuisance plant water hyacinth and does not harm fish or other aquatic species.
Officials said Water and Wetland LLC will conduct work Monday, depending on the weather, and anglers and boaters are advised to avoid using the pond that day. Signs will be posted with information about temporary water-use restrictions.
“During treatment, users should avoid impeding the applicator staff. Neighbors and other users of the pond should not allow domestic pets to drink from the water for at least three days,” the DEM said in a press release. “Aquatic weed infestation is a nuisance to anglers, boaters, and swimmers and can affect proper management of freshwater ponds for wildlife.”
To help control the spread of invasive species, the use of external felt-soled or any natural or synthetic porous material capable of absorbing water in any freshwaters in Rhode Island is strictly prohibited. This includes any waters shared with adjacent states in which Rhode Island fishing regulations apply.
The transport of any plant or plant part into or out of any Rhode Island waterbody on boats, vessels, other water conveyances, vehicles, trailers, fishing supplies, or any other equipment is also prohibited. It is recommended that all boaters thoroughly clean their vessels and equipment of attached weeds before and after using the freshwaters of the state.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.