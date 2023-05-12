RICHMOND — The 2023 SkillsUSA National Championship in June is the only thing standing between Chariho Tech senior Trey Lazauskas and the title of best high school welder in the country.
Don’t tell that to his instructors — they will insist that the 18-year-old, who has been involved in welding for less than three years, has already set himself apart as a once-in-a-generation talent.
In the past three months alone, Lazauskas has earned significant recognition for his abilities in placing first overall in welding at the Rhode Island SkillsUSA competition, taking home top honors in a state-level competition at the Providence Career and Technical Academy and becoming the only Rhode Island applicant to qualify for Project MFG, a highly competitive nationwide challenge issued through the U.S. Department of Defense.
Those accolades do not account for his state wins in SkillsUSA during both his sophomore and junior years, as well as his 14th-place finish nationally two years ago and second-place finish at last year’s national competition.
“Trey has the type of talent that you will see maybe once in a generation, if not less often than even that,” said Chariho Career and Technical Center Director Gerald Auth said. “He is one of the best to ever come through the program, possibly even the best ever.”
It all seems to come natural for Lazauskas, who started out after spending his freshman year focused on sculpture under the advisement of Tom Spadoni, a former CTC instructor who Lazauskas credited with guiding him on the pathway to welding.
A resident of Charlestown where he lives with his father, Ryan Lazauskas, and half-sister, Lazauskas came to the district in 6th grade and attended Chariho Middle School. He said his mother, Corey Kyte, has also been a big influence in his life.
Lazauskas said he first heard about the CTC welding program in eighth grade and the concept caught his eye, he said. It wasn’t until his sophomore year that he actually tried his hand in welding, however.
With a protective helmet shielding his eyes from the flame, he hasn’t looked back since.
“For me, there was something about it that just made sense. Compared to some other pathways, working with the (arc welder) felt more like science and chemistry,” Lazauskas said. “It felt like a better fit than any of the other trades.”
A slender and soft-spoken teenager, Lazauskas was matter-of-fact in discussing his success this week and said he is simply focused on trying to achieve his goals.
By the end of sophomore year, having just placed 14th in his first national competition, he found himself working under the tutelage of instructor Ryan Eubank, who is considered among the top in the country. He has returned every year, usually once or twice for about a week at a time, to work alongside Eubank and fine-tune his skills.
Chariho welding instructor Zach Zolsom, in his first year at the high school, said it has been a transition jumping in to teach a student with so much talent already, but it has been enjoyable to work with him. A marine industry veteran with five years of experience as a teacher prior to joining the district, he said Lazauskas enjoys his work so much that he silently provides leadership, motivating other students to want to expand their own abilities.
“Working with him is different than any other student,” Folsom said this week. “He has his own plans and he is so self-motivated that my role is more as an outside coach to discuss his ideas with than as a teacher.”
Auth said this week that Lazauskas’ success has also had a positive impact on the school, providing an example not only in raising the bar for other students but in demonstrating what training in a technical field can provide.
“Someone like Trey has the ability to elevate everyone around him,” Auth said. “It elevates our whole school and it shows students and families what they can achieve and the success they can have here.”
When not in class and producing incredibly detailed works such as a model Blackhawk helicopter for the Project MFG competition, Lazauskas is already employed as a craftsman with Old Bristol Line Fabrication in Warwick, where he aids in manufacturing and installation of hand rails, staircases, I-beams and other iron works.
Once he graduates, he has already lined up a job in Anchorage, Alaska, working as a welding and fabrication specialist with Tanco Engineering and Design, which works on oil rigs and tankers and similar equipment.
Lazauskas said that after enjoying his career awhile, he hopes to one day settle down with a family and either open his own business or possibly finish his career as an instructor. He said for now though, he is interested in traveling, working and learning as many welding-based techniques and skills as he can.
“I really just want to be able to travel across the country, and to set myself up for success,” he said.
Lazauskas also thanked his family, friends and teachers for their support and said he would encourage anyone interested in a trade to pursue their passion.
“Take every opportunity you can, learn to work around challenges and if you are unsure of something, don’t be afraid to ask,” he said, offering advice to underclassmen. “If you are willing to put the time in, you can do whatever you want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.