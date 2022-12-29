HOPKINTON — Founded just six years after the end of the Civil War, the library in Hopkinton’s village of Ashaway is a community institution with staying power.
The little village library’s doors are still open, and it’s as much a part of the fabric of Ashaway as ever, having celebrated its 150th anniversary last year.
In fact, it expanded in May of 2019 with the opening of a 700-square-foot community room that serves as a new community focal point.
In this bright, spacious area, dozens of tables holding hundreds of used books await purchase by readers as part of the library’s holiday book sale.
Just a few weeks earlier, the library served as a stop on the village’s 23rd annual Holiday Stroll, and in early December author Jeff Belanger gave a presentation called “Creepy Christmas,” a supernatural twist on yuletide.
“It was so much fun and so festive. Everyone was so supportive,” longtime library Director Heather Field said.
Ashaway’s little white library attracts patrons from outside the village, and beyond Hopkinton’s borders.
“I affectionately call them hunter-gatherers,” Field said. “Because the state’s library system is a consortium, we have patrons that go to a bunch of different libraries and take advantage of what they have to offer.”
Being part of that consortium also means Field doesn’t have to have a large selection of books on hand at any given time. Circulation is about 20,000, Field said.
“I have a browsing collection we’re very careful to build so when people walk in the door there’s something for them to find that’s appealing and current on the shelves,” she said. “But if somebody wants something that’s a little bit older or on an esoteric topic, I have the whole library consortium.”
Requests take only a couple of days, unless an item is in very high demand, like suspense or thrillers.
“We try to meet our patrons where they are,” she said. “We still have a really traditional readership of print books.”
Some of those patrons enjoy the more personalized service small libraries like Ashaway are adept at providing.
Josh Fowler, officially a circulation specialist on staff, is a jack-of-all-trades at the library. He checks books in and out, catalogs them and repairs them, among other duties.
From his spot at the circulation desk, he’s come to know many of the patrons on a first-name basis over the 10 years he’s worked here.
“You get to know them well and what they like to read,” he said. “If there’s something I know they’ll like, I’ll put it on hold for them.”
Ashaway is the older of Hopkinton’s two existing libraries; the Langworthy Public Library in Hope Valley opened in 1888.
Two local women, Hannah Cundall and Sylvia Salisbury, donated books and contributed money that resulted in a collection of 600 to 700 books to form the Ashaway Library and Reading Room, not far from its current location.
The renamed Ashaway Free Library, an old schoolhouse, found its permanent home in 1907 on Knight Street, in a very old residential area of town off High Street. Nearby is the Jacob D. Babcock House, once a station on the Underground Railroad, and the Ashaway Line and Twine Manufacturing Company, in business since 1824.
Renovations in 1954 and an addition of the L. Robert Crandall Memorial Wing in 1965 provided the library with much needed space for a circulation center, a children’s section, the librarian’s office and a work/storage area.
The library’s most challenging time, Field said, was during the onset of COVID.
“Librarians in general want to help, to be of service, support your community,” she said. “Those first few weeks the most important thing we could do was just be closed. It was weird. That was a weird time.”
The staff of four was learning on the fly, “and just really wanting to serve in whatever way was most appropriate and safest.”
Even though it’s steeped in history, Field said the library continues to provide what she called “non-collection services,” such as access to computers and Wi-Fi, a copy machine, printers, laptops and more.
“Those are always popular,” she said.
As a private nonprofit organization, but one with an essential municipal function, Ashaway receives the bulk of its operating funds from the town and the state.
But fundraising accounts for about 30 percent of its budget, Field said. The May book sale is the most important fundraiser for the library. The outdoor sale is held the third Saturday in May.
Field runs the day-to-day operations of the building, and a board of directors oversees the big picture and sets policy and watches the purse strings.
But at 151, the library is in no danger of closing its doors.
“We have a really supportive town and we’re very busy,” Field said. “It’s not like we have to make a strong case for whether we should exist or not.”
Field is proud of improvements to the library’s interior in recent years, including new shelves and carpeting to freshen up the main reading areas.
“The Champlin Foundation is unbelievably supportive of us. We got other grants involved,” she said. “Pre-pandemic, we did a lot.”
As for programming, the library offers story times and reading activities for youngsters, but Field said getting young adults into the library is trickier.
“I’m hoping to do some concerts this summer outdoors, or maybe collaborate with Hopkinton Parks and Rec,” she said. Field hopes to increase contacts with other outside groups and agencies to collaborate on programs and events.
Another goal is to use a newly-acquired scanner to digitize and archive historical materials that tell not only the history of the library, but of the town and surrounding community.
“That’s up and coming for this year, a big priority, and then to find ways to showcase and share it,” Field said.
Can a small village library thrive in the era of instant information from cell phones and tablets? The Ashaway Free Library seems to be proof that it can.
Field is optimistic, and credits other libraries, which she said offer “friendly competition.”
“Libraries sink or swim together,” Field said. “We provide the same type of value to our communities and I think there’s a lot of opportunity for us to collaborate with each other, to uplift each others’ work.”
