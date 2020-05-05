HOPKINTON — Members of the Town Council voted at their remote meeting Monday night not to pursue an evidentiary hearing regarding the conduct of Planning Board Chairman Alfred DiOrio and his possible removal from the board.
The discussion was a continuation of one that began at the April 6 council meeting to consider a recommendation by Town Solicitor Kevin McAllister that the council initiate proceedings to determine whether DiOrio should be removed from the Planning Board.
McAllister based his recommendation for a hearing on DiOrio's possible removal on statements made by DiOrio at the March 4 Planning Board meeting during which he said he would "override" the decommissioning conditions in an ordinance passed on March 2 for a solar energy project on a 29-acre residential parcel at 0 Main Street.
A second damaging statement from DiOrio, McAllister said, came in a March 5 email in which DiOrio said he would not abide by the decommissioning ordinance when future applications came before the Planning Board. McAllister said he felt it was necessary to protect the town from lawsuits filed by developers who felt that their legal and property rights had been violated.
The council asked McAllister and DiOrio to meet to try to resolve the issues. With Town Planner James Lamphere facilitating, the two men met on April 9.
“The conversation lasted about two hours,” McAllister said. “It was civil. It was professional. We were unable at that time to resolve the issue at hand.”
But the two parties were finally able to reach an agreement on May 4, the day of the council meeting, and council President Frank Landolfi announced at the start of the meeting that the matter had been resolved earlier that day.
“The first order of business tonight is a Mr. DiOrio item, which I believe was straightened out today,” he said.
While he had appeared before the council at the first meeting without legal counsel, DiOrio hired Wakefield attorney Margaret Hogan to represent him at Monday’s discussion.
McAllister told the council that after receiving an email communication from Hogan, he was now recommending against proceeding with a hearing on DiOrio’s possible removal.
“I am prepared to recommend to the Town Council that it is no longer necessary for the council to hold a formal hearing to consider removing Mr. DiOrio from the Planning Board,” he said. “That’s because I’m satisfied now, based on the legal matters that attorney Hogan discussed with Mr. DiOrio, and his acceptance of her interpretation of these legal issues that they discussed that are highlighted in the latter half of her letter, I believe that this town is adequately protected now. I believe that Mr. DiOrio now understands what he can and cannot do as a member of the Planning Board.”
Hogan asked that the council reverse its April 6 resolution to ask DiOrio to recuse himself from Planning Board meetings until the matter was resolved.
“My motion for you to consider would be that the council reverses its prior decision and also finds there’s no need to go forward on further proceedings,” she said.
Councilor Sylvia Thompson made a motion that everyone could agree on: “What I’d like to do is incorporate Kevin’s [McAllister’s] wishes and Ms. Hogan’s into one motion which would read ‘that we rescind the April 6 motion in reference to Al DiOrio, keep him on as chair and member of the Planning Board and not proceed with a further show cause hearing,'" she said.
The council voted unanimously to adopt Thompson’s motion, which both attorneys also supported.
Reached the morning after the meeting, DiOrio, who will preside over a packed Planning Board agenda tonight, said he was satisfied with the outcome.
“I am pleased with the outcome,” he said. “It’s not exactly the win that I was hoping for, but I learned a lot, and I hope the folks on the other side of the argument learned as much as I have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.