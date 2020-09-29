RICHMOND — The town has opened the fire hydrant at Chariho Plaza to provide free water for homeowners whose wells have run dry.
Like most of Rhode Island, Richmond is in a state-designated “severe drought,” and as expected, some residents, particularly homeowners in the Clearview Drive neighborhood, are finding themselves without water.
Emergency Management Director Joe Arsenault said the problem was not restricted to a single neighborhood or a single type of well, so the town decided Monday afternoon to provide water at the hydrant at Chariho Plaza. The water is not for drinking but is fine for other uses.
“We don’t want to see people suffer because of the drought,” Arsenault said. “There’s a small number of residents in Richmond that were affected by their wells going dry….People that have livestock and horses, it’s really a big challenge for people with animals.”
Almost all the homes in the rural town, more than 90%, depend on private wells. Scott Barber, who serves as the town’s Fire Chief and Director of Public Works, said he wasn’t surprised to learn that people were starting to feel the effects of the prolonged drought.
“When you look around at the ponds and the rivers, I mean, there are ponds dried up that I’ve never seen dry before,” he said.
Barber said the water station was open to anyone experiencing water problems, including people from other towns.
“It’s kind of a courtesy that we do,” Barber said. “If people have animals, at least they can draw water to flush toilets and some necessities.”
Town Administrator Karen Pinch said the water station would remain open as long as it’s needed.
“Until we get some significant rain, although Joe [Arsenault] said even once we get some rain, it’s not going to immediately solve the problem,” she said. “We may leave it open for some time.”
The drought is also worrisome for firefighters, elevating the wildfire risk while at the same time reducing the supply needed to fight the fires.
“It’s going to take quite a while to recoup all the water that we need,” Barber said. “Even from a firefighting standpoint, a lot of the places that we draw water from are really low.”
Arsenault said he also worried about wildfires, noting that the heavy rain predicted for mid-week would not be enough to replenish the groundwater.
“We’ve been close to this before, but this year, the wildfire danger is high,” he said. “This rain is just a top coating.”
