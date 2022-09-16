RICHMOND — Not every day at the Chariho Alternative Learning Academy is going to be a good day. Many of the students face behavioral, emotional or other learning-related challenges that can make the average school day difficult, if not seemingly impossible.
That’s perfectly OK, according to Danielle Bruneau, a special education teacher in the school’s clinical day program. The more important lesson she hopes her students gain is that every day brings a new opportunity to be great — and she will be there to help them find the way.
“It is part of a culture we have been trying to develop at the Chariho Alternative Learning Academy, one that focuses on project-based learning as a means of helping these students to learn and grow,” she said. “The primary goal is to provide these students with the skills and tools needed to take their learning outside these four walls.”
The never-give-up attitude and endless dedication to helping all students find something they can feel successful and proud about is what set Bruneau apart as one of the district's top educators. It is also the reason that Chariho Alternative Learning Academy Director Brian Tetreault said he would have championed Bruneau for as many years as it took to help her earn the title of Teacher of the Year, an award that she was formally recognized for during the annual convocation in late August.
It was also why, after just two years of being nominated, members of the district’s selection committee wasted no time in naming Bruneau, 37, as the 2023 Chariho Teacher of the Year. She follows in the footsteps of the 2022 winner Jeanine Mankoff, who Bruneau joked has already provided her with valuable advice.
She will be formally recognized by the Rhode Island Department of Education, along with other teachers across the state, during the WaterFire Festival in Providence on Sept. 24.
Tetreault said that as the district continues to work to find better ways to meet changing developmental and mental health needs of students, Bruneau remains a model not only for teachers in the district, but especially for special education and alternative learning instructors throughout the state.
“She is a tireless advocate for all of her students and she is almost always one of the first ones to step up and mentor or collaborate with her colleagues when needed,” Tetreault said. “For the past several years, she has taken it upon herself to perform as the de facto teacher leader at CALA without ever seeking the title or any sort of added compensation.”
Bruneau was selected from a range of qualified and highly deserving teachers in the district who have gone above and beyond to help students through an ever-changing landscape impacted in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard.
The challenges of the pandemic were ones that some of the students at the academy were less-than-equipped to handle, Picard admits, but throughout the struggle she said Bruneau led her students and helped them believe that they could achieve anything. She said Bruneau also has a natural ability to motivate, and has been able to help students find levels of success they weren’t previously aware they were even capable of.
“In the classroom, Danielle is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to help motivate her students to reach their full potential,” Picard said. “She consistently inspires and models a growth mindset; and she implements all necessary supports, accommodations, incentives and encouragement necessary to help the students reach their ultimate goal of being able to receive a high school diploma.”
A South County resident where she lives with her husband, James Bruneau, and the couple’s two elementary school-aged children, Max and Allie, Bruneau has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Rhode Island College and obtained a Master’s degree in special education teaching from Johnson & Wales University in 2010.
During her Master’s work, she found a home in Chariho where she conducted her student teaching hours before taking a job. She would take a position in Providence for a few years after having to relocate, but returned to South County approximately 5 years ago and was hired to the position she now serves.
Bruneau is an incredibly active member of the school’s staff and district development teams, implementing and facilitating two separate book study initiatives in the past year and serving on the district’s School Improvement Team and Community Advisory Board. Tetreault said she has also been influential in guiding both state and national efforts to establish Professional Learning Communities, or PLCs, specifically for alternative learning schools.
It was also why Picard and Tetreault each said the committee was excited to select Bruneau as the first-ever staff member from CALA to earn the annual award.
“I told the committee if she did not win this year, I would continue to submit her name every year until she did,” he said with a smile. “Fortunately, they agreed she was the right pick.”
Although she is more than proud of her accomplishments, Bruneau said she couldn’t have helped her students the way she has without the support of administrators and colleagues who have helped to create a nurturing, caring environment at the alternative learning academy.
She said the school has worked hard to form an inclusive, welcoming culture that has helped even the most difficult students to know that no matter how bad things seem, they have a place and are part of a school community that cares and wants to see them do well.
Bruneau said that as she continues to discuss the honor and work with educators across the state, she hopes that she can use the award to bring more attention to the positive opportunities that alternative learning schools can provide.
“My hope is that this will bring exposure to all the good and different ways that these alternative learning schools can provide a quality education for children who might otherwise be missed,” she said.
