RICHMOND — A Kenyon School Road resident died as a result of injuries sustained in a house fire early Christmas evening, one of several fires and responses throughout the region that kept firefighters busy during the holiday weekend.
Richmond-Carolina firefighters were called to the two-alarm fire at a house along Kenyon School Road with reports of flames showing from the first floor of the home, located just west of South County Trail. Fire Chief Scott Barber said that when firefighters arrived, heavy flames had already engulfed much of the first floor and were visible through a front window.
A preliminary search of the property was conducted because firefighters and neighbors who reported the blaze were unaware whether anyone was home at the time, but volunteers were unable to locate anyone in the smoke-filled home. A regional rapid intervention team also responded to aid but the individual killed was not found until a post-fire search.
“After the fire was knocked down and we were able to regain access, the body was discovered. The victim had been hidden by debris, furniture and other things, which had made finding the victim impossible in heavy fire.”
The name of the victim was not released. The Richmond-Carolina Fire Department was aided in response by members of the Hope Valley-Wyoming, Charlestown and Ashaway volunteer firefighters, and personnel with the Hope Valley Ambulance Squad.
Rhode Island State Police and the Rhode Island Office of the State Fire Marshal are continuing to investigate, but have said that the fire is believed to be of an accidental nature.
Barber said family members were notified.
“The identity of the victim and details will be released by authorities when appropriate,” he said in a Facebook message Monday. “Please respect the privacy of the family and keep them in your thoughts at this time.”
Sunday’s fire was the latest in a long and taxing weekend for volunteer firefighters. Richmond volunteers on Friday responded to a basement fire in a James Trail home that ignited when a heating lamp malfunctioned. The lamp had been used to help keep heat for chickens that he was raising, officials said.
The fire was ultimately put out without any significant damage to the home. No injuries were reported.
A call on Christmas Eve also temporarily displaced a Richmond resident after carbon monoxide levels rose within the home following a wood stove malfunction. The home was vented and the resident was allowed to return later that evening with no injuries reported.
Westerly firefighters found themselves busy a day earlier when the Westerly Fire Department responded to a structure fire that was put out, while Dunn’s Corners firefighters led a response that doused a chimney fire that had extended into the wall of a home. There were no injuries in either response.
Across the Pawcatuck River, volunteers with the Stonington Borough Fire Department had also responded to a structure fire that was extinguished without injuries on Friday after a slight access issue getting into the building.
Both Westerly and Stonington police, as well as Westerly and Pawcatuck firefighters, were also involved in a water rescue and vehicle removal early last week after a car driven by an elderly man plunged into the water at the end of Coggswell Street on Monday night.
