WESTERLY — A 21-year-old Michigan woman suffered a possible concussion and a portion of Route 1 South was closed after the police said she struck a utility pole head-on, snapping it at the base and leaving the wires hanging over the roadway.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the woman, a resident of Marshall, Mich., was taken by Westerly Ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital with symptoms of head trauma, including signs that she had suffered a concussion. She did not have any life-threatening injuries, he said.
Westerly police, Dunn’s Corners firefighters and personnel with Westerly Ambulance were called to the area of 366 Post Road, just south of Shelter Harbor Inn, for reports of a crash involving a 2017 Subaru Crosstrek. When officers arrived, the police said bystanders were helping the woman, who appeared to be in and out of consciousness.
The police said an investigation determined that she was driving south when she lost control of the car and crashed into the pole head-on. The woman consented to a field sobriety test but Lacey said officers found no signs of intoxication. The exact cause of the crash has not been determined.
The wreck caused significant damage to the Subaru, which was towed from the scene. National Grid was called to replace the pole and responded immediately, but the danger of hanging wires forced officials to close portions of the southbound lanes into Monday until repairs could be completed, Lacey said.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.