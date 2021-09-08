HOPKINTON — A New London woman is facing charges after the police said she approached an employee outside an Ashaway manufacturing company while wielding two hatchets and struck his forearm after questioning why he was there.
The woman, 51-year-old Alison Melbourne, was arraigned in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield Tuesday on charges of felony assault with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. Melbourne, who was also charged with violating probation as a result of the latest arrest, did not enter a plea during her initial appearance and was ordered held in lieu of a $1,000 surety bond.
Rhode Island judicial records show that as of Wednesday afternoon, she had not posted bond and remained in custody at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston.
Hopkinton police said Melbourne was taken into custody shortly following the incident, which occurred just before 12:15 p.m. Friday just outside of the Ashaway Line & Twine Manufacturing Company on Laurel Street.
An investigation determined that Melbourne, who was staying with her daughter at a nearby Laurel Street home, had crossed the street to confront a 63-year-old man and employee of the company who was having a cigarette in his truck in the company parking lot. The victim and several witnesses reported that Melbourne had questioned why he was there before then swinging one of the hatchets, which the victim was able to block with his right forearm.
The police said Melbourne's strike cut the victim's forearm but caused no serious injuries. The victim later declined medical assistance, the police said.
Officers spoke with Melbourne, who denied having the hatchets before becoming uncooperative, and eventually located and seized three separate hatchets that were found at the home of Melbourne's daughter.
A police report said Line & Twine management told police that this was the third incident they had involving Melbourne. Court records show she has been issued a no-trespass order preventing her from returning to the Line & Twine property.
Melbourne is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening on Oct. 26, according to state judicial records.
