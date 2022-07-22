WESTERLY — A Westerly woman has died and a second person suffered injuries after a car collided with the back of a pickup truck along Route 1 southbound in the area of Old Post Road early Thursday afternoon.
A woman involved in the crash suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The second person suffered what police described as minor injuries and was treated by medical personnel.
It was unclear which of the vehicles the victims were in at the time of the crash. The police have not released the names of those involved.
Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said in a press release that officers were dispatched to the area of Post Road near Simms Road at 1:09 p.m. for reports of a crash with potentially serious injuries. Members of the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department and personnel with the Westerly Ambulance Corps also aided in the response.
A preliminary investigation determined that a Honda Accord was traveling southbound in the left lane along Route 1 when a GMC pickup turned from Old Post Road and “pulled in front of the Honda Accord, causing the collision,” Gingerella said.
“Westerly Ambulance transported two occupants to the Westerly Hospital,” Gingerella said.
The crash remains under investigation through the Westerly Police Reconstruction Unit with assistance from detectives, police said.
A message left Friday seeking further comment was not returned. Further details were not available.
