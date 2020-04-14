WESTERLY — A local woman is facing DUI charges after the police said she was involved in a crash on Hobart Street Friday evening, then attempted to drive away despite the fact that the collision had caused her to lose one of her tires.
Westerly police charge Jodi-Lyn Marie Sylvia, 48, of 13 Pauline St., with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, failure to stop at a crash resulting in damage to property, refusal to submit to a chemical test, driving when license is suspended or denied and failure to insure a motor vehicle.
Sylvia is scheduled to be arraigned in the coming weeks, the police said.
According to a Westerly police report, officers were dispatched to Hobart Street around 8:20 p.m. after several residents called to report a crash had taken place. The police said an investigation determined that a 2002 Jaguar four-door driven by Sylvia had struck a 2009 black BMW parked in front of a Hobart Street home before driving away.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said officers located Sylvia on High Street with her car stopped on the bridge between Friendship Street and Oak Street. The car had heavy front-end damage, which included a missing tire on the front passenger’s side wheel, with smoke bellowing from the rear of the car.
Officers spoke with Sylvia, who showed signs of impairment. She failed a field sobriety test and agreed to a portable breathalyzer test, which returned a reading of .052, less than the state’s legal limit. Lacey said an officer trained as a drug recognition expert determined she was under the influence of something other than alcohol.
Sylvia and a passenger each suffered minor injuries, the police indicated, and were taken to a nearby hospital. At the hospital, Sylvia refused requests by police to take a blood test, according to the police report.
