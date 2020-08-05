WESTERLY — A dog is getting a second chance at life after it was rescued from the mouth of the Pawcatuck River Wednesday morning when the animal became trapped in a strong current while swimming off Watch Hill.
Firefighters with the Westerly and Watch Hill fire departments each launched a rescue boat around 10 a.m. after reports from Grays Boat Yard in Watch Hill of a dog in distress in the Pawcatuck River. The two boats continued to Osbrook Point in Pawcatuck, where Westerly firefighters used their smaller boat to navigate through rocky waters and bring the dog aboard.
"All went as well as we could have hoped for. Both boats worked together well, and we were able to locate and get the dog out of the water and onto our boat pretty quickly," said Westerly Fire Chief John Mackay.
Firefighters said despite strong currents and rough swimming conditions, which were partially a result of Tropical Storm Isaias making its way through the region on Tuesday, the dog was able to tread water and appeared to be uninjured.
Mackay said firefighters found a tag on the dog and contacted the owner, a resident of Watch Hill Road who was not identified. The canine was later reunited with its owner when firefighters arrived at the Watch Hill Boat Yard following the rescue.
Fire officials said an investigation determined that the dog had gone into the water near its home, located on the river just north of Babcock Cove, and had been treading water for nearly three-quarters of a mile before being rescued.
While the Wednesday rescue provided a "happy ending," officials with both fire departments urged pet owners and those using the Pawcatuck River or shoreline to be wary of rip tides and other strong currents as a result of the recent wind surge caused by the storm. Those using the water were urged to stay in shallow sections where they would have a greater chance of avoiding impact from the currents.
"This was a happy ending, but others may not be so lucky," Mackay said.
