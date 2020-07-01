Westerly police said three cars were reported stolen and several others burglarized over the weekend, while Stonington police have said that three cars were also stolen over the past week including two over the weekend.
All the cases seem to have a common theme: The cars that were targeted were left unlocked, and in many cases a key for the vehicle was left inside.
"We had a total of three thefts in the community over the weekend and another that was reported last week. One of the cars has since been recovered in Hopkinton," Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said. "In most cases, it appears that the cars were left unlocked and the keys were possibly even left inside."
Towns throughout the region have reported a rise in both the number of vehicles reported stolen, as well as the theft of valuables left in cars during the past two months. Stonington police reported in early May that they had three car thefts in a single day, and all of the vehicles had been left unlocked with the keys left inside.
Stonington police said two additional thefts were reported on Sunday. Both involved unlocked vehicles stolen from Hewitt Road that had a key fob left inside the car. A Range Rover, which was also unlocked with key fob inside, was also stolen last week from Montauk Avenue, Stonington Police Capt. Todd Olson said.
Both communities have also reported a number of thefts of property from unlocked cars, which included electronics and other valuables being taken.
The pattern in each case shows that those committing the thefts are involved in a "crime of opportunity," Lacey said. In other words, the yet-unknown thieves are not breaking into or altering cars but rather are targeting those vehicles that are already unlocked for easy access.
In Facebook messages over the past two weeks, both Westerly and Stonington police have urged residents to secure all belongings when not using their car, to remove any key fobs from the vehicle, especially during the overnight hours, and to remain alert.
"The best advice we can give is to take a second and remove all valuables from your car, then lock it up," Lacey said. "They aren't breaking in, so even these simple steps can help to prevent people from becoming a victim."
Westerly and Stonington police are also urging residents to remain alert, and encouraged those who may be concerned about something suspicious to call police. Stonington Police Capt. Todd Olson said officers would rather respond and find there is no concern than to be alerted after a crime has happened.
"We will never be angry about receiving a call over suspicious activity. An alert public is an important part of community policing," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.