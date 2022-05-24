WESTERLY — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and beach season, and local officers are stepping up efforts ahead of the holiday in an effort to promote safe driving habits and encourage the use of seat belts to keep everyone safe.
Westerly and Stonington police, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s annual Click It or Ticket campaign, hosted a special “Border to Border” enforcement on Monday to enhance visibility at the state border. The enforcement included added patrols and police presence near the Pawcatuck River bridge downtown.
The goal of the program, Westerly Police Capt. Steven Johnson said, is sending a zero-tolerance message to the public: driving or riding unbuckled will result in a ticket, no matter what state you're driving in.
“As we kick off the busy summer driving season, it is critical that everyone buckles up every time they go out, day and night — no excuses,” said Johnson. “Our officers are prepared to ticket anyone who is not wearing their seat belt, including drivers that have neglected to properly buckle their children.”
The enforcement will continue through the next two weeks, and although it could be expensive to be found in violation, police in both Westerly and Stonington said the true hope is that enforcement now will encourage safe practices and help prevent a tragedy this summer.
According to the NHTSA, nearly half of the 37,133 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2017 were not wearing seat belts. The rate was even higher at night, officials said. Meanwhile, the organization indicated that further studies showed an estimated 14,955 lives were saved by use of seatbelts.
A recent study by the NHTSA that analyzed data for 2021 showed that the U.S. traffic fatality rate per 100,000 people continues to increase, with an increase in fatalities for 2021 of 10.5%. That data also showed a 3% increase in fatalities involving unbelted occupants as well.
Westerly and Stonington police each said these figures show a need for continued enforcement, and both departments will utilize added patrols through June 5 in an effort to enforce the law. Stonington police also plan to conduct possible checkpoints, although Rhode Island police are restricted from conducting a direct traffic checkpoint under state law.
“Seat belts save thousands of lives every year, but far too many motorists are still not buckling up, especially at night when the risk of getting in a crash is even greater,” said Johnson. “We want to make this the safest summer possible. Buckling up is not optional; it’s the difference between life and death in a crash. That’s why we’re out here enforcing the law.”
For more on the national Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov.
