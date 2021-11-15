WESTERLY — Officers are anticipating a large number of travelers this Thanksgiving as families look to resume traditions following a pandemic-stricken 2020, and police are sending a message to motorists to stay safe and buckle up this holiday season.
Westerly police, Rhode Island State Police and other law enforcement agencies throughout Rhode Island will team up from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28 to take part in a holiday Click It or Ticket campaign. Westerly Police Capt. Steven Johnson said the seat belt enforcement is designed to crack down on motorists who are not belted and those driving impaired.
Stonington police will also conduct pre-holiday enforcement as part of proactive efforts, officials said.
“As we kick-off the busy Thanksgiving Holiday season, it is critical that everyone buckles up every time they go out, day and night,” Johnson said in a press release. “Our officers are prepared to ticket anyone who is not wearing their seat belt, including drivers that have neglected to properly buckle their children."
Both Westerly police and Rhode Island state troopers said the goal of the annual enforcement is to prevent tragedies and assure everyone has the chance to enjoy a happy, healthy holiday season.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 28 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving crashes every day — an average of one person every 52 minutes. In 2019, even with a decline in per capita deaths, 10,142 people lost their lives.
In order to prevent deaths, local police said the enforcement will seek to gain compliance and send a message that unsafe driving habits and practices will not be tolerated. The campaign uses the popular public service announcement slogan, "Buzzed driving is drunk driving."
Those who wish to celebrate with alcohol this holiday season are asked to assign a designated driver or make plans in advance to get home safely. Anyone who is found to drive under the influence will be arrested, the police said.
Johnson asked local residents to keep these concerns in mind and help assure a safe holiday travel season this year.
“Those choosing to drink during the Thanksgiving Holiday are urged to use a safety plan, use a designated driver or many of the available ride shares services,” he said. “Also Buckling up is not optional; it’s the difference between life and death in a crash. That’s why we’re out here enforcing the law.”
For more on the national these and other highway safety campaigns, visit www.nhtsa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.