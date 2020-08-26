WESTERLY — If you are leaving your keys in your car or your doors unlocked, local police want you to know that you may be setting yourself up for theft.
Westerly police have reported the theft of five cars over the past week — four which were later found in central Connecticut and one that appears to be an unrelated local case — and a number of complaints from owners reporting that their cars had been or appeared to have been gone through.
"It is definitely a concern that has become more common across the region this summer," Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said. "In our case, these were newer and more luxury-style cars and we were able to utilize GPS systems in them in order to locate the vehicles."
According to police, three of the stolen cars were reported on the same day last week. The police said two of the cars were taken from the same driveway in Avondale while a third was taken from along Sunset Avenue in Watch Hill. Lacey said two other residents in that section of town also reported that it appeared their cars had been gone through, but it did not appear anything had been taken.
Another resident, also of Avondale, reported to police that his glove compartment had been entered and a key that was in it had been taken. The car was towed to the road and the dealership was notified, but the resident called police back after the car was stolen around 2 p.m. the following day.
"There wasn't a large window, but whoever had taken the key came back and stole the car in broad daylight," he said.
Lacey said in every case, the car was considered to be a newer model and those taken all had keys in them when the theft occurred.
Due to technology in the cars, Lacey said his officers were able to trace the vehicle GPS systems and cars were later located in parking lots in Hartford, West Hartford and Windsor. Each of the cars were recovered with little to no damage, he said.
The police said an investigation revealed that the cases may be related to an ongoing string of thefts that has plagued the southwestern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut region over the summer. The investigations remain active, the police said, but Lacey said new information has revealed the stolen cars may have been left for use in future crimes.
"Information we received suggests the cars may have been parked intentionally in various areas, and that they were intended to be available for use to a number of possible individuals as a getaway car in other crimes or in the commission of possible drug deals."
Westerly isn't the only community to have experienced a rash of thefts this summer. Last week, Hopkinton Police Capt. Mark Carrier said his agency received numerous complaints in a rural section of town located off Route 138, where approximately a half-dozen cars were entered and valuables taken. In each case, the car doors were left unlocked.
Stonington police also reported several overnight incidents over a short period of time in May, and both Westerly and Stonington had incidents with numerous unlocked cars being entered and items stolen at the end of June and beginning of July.
Lacey said Wednesday that the best way for local residents to protect themselves is to never leave valuables in the car for any extended period of time and to make sure cars are locked and keys are removed and not easily accessible when not in use.
"We encourage residents to do what they can to protect themselves. A little common sense can go a long way," Lacey said.
An unrelated theft
Westerly police are also continuing to investigate an unrelated theft of a car along Main Street that occurred Tuesday morning. The department put a Facebook post out Tuesday afternoon, but Lacey said the department has since identified a suspect.
According to police, the owner of the car had stopped briefly at the Stop & Go at 129 Main St. to get a newspaper and was inside for less than two minutes. The victim left the car running and it was taken before he paid for the paper and turned around.
The police said numerous video surveillance points allowed officers to actually follow the suspect's path as he walked from Pawcatuck to the plaza where the car was taken, and also followed as he drove the car up Liberty Street following the theft. Tips further allowed the department to create a map of his travels and the car was eventually recovered in North Stonington with little to no damage.
The case is still under investigation and no arrest has been made at this time. Charges are expected in that case, the police said.
