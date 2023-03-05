WESTERLY — Residents in the community are urged to be on alert after a rise in the number of thefts involving catalytic converters last week.
The Westerly Police Department on Thursday evening issued a social media alert asking residents to be aware of a trend in which several victims reported the catalytioc converters being taken from their cars. Each of the reports were made within a few days of one another, the police said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the most recently thefts targeted areas including the Boiling Spring Avenue, Oak Street and State Street neighborhoods. The police said all crimes were believed to have taken place between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Anyone who may have information regarding the thefts or suspects is asked to contact the Westerly Police Department at can be contacted at 401-596-2022.
— Jason Vallee
