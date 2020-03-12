WESTERLY — Local police have a simple message for those who plan to enjoy the St. Patrick's Day holiday in the region this year: if you plan to drink, have a designated driver ready.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said in a press release Thursday that his agency will have additional patrols ready to go throughout the St. Patrick's Day weekend and holiday to enforce DUI laws and hopefully prevent a tragedy resulting from a DUI crash.
"In order to keep your family and friends safe this St. Paddy’s Day, remember one important piece of advice: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. This means that if you plan to drink any alcoholic beverage, even a watered-down green beer, it’s essential that you plan for a designated driver," he said in the release.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, St. Patrick's Day weekend can be deadly. In 2018, 73 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick's Day holiday period.
Nationwide, NHTSA reported that 36,560 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2018 and 29% of those fatalities occurred in crashes during which a driver had a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit of .08.
In Rhode Island, 59 people lost their lives in fatal crashes on the roadways in 2018 and 20 operators in those instances had a BAC greater than .08, accounting for 34% of the state's fatalities. Rhode Island is consistently above the national average in fatal crashes involving impaired drivers.
"For this reason, the Westerly Police Department will be teaming up with the local and state law enforcement officers to spread the message about the dangers of impaired driving," Lacey said. "Additional patrols will join the state's normal impaired driving weekend and holiday patrols."
The patrols were scheduled to begin Friday and continue through March 18.
Lacey said patrols will also be seeking those who are drug-impaired in an effort to get them off the road as well.
"Drunk driving isn’t the only risk on the road: Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem, for men and for women alike. If drivers are impaired by any substance — alcohol or other drugs — they should not drive," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.