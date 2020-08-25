WESTERLY — In a year where many Americans have spent additional time at home as a result of concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, many in New England are planning family outings and other events during the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Local police are sending a message to those on the road to "drive sober or get pulled over."
Westerly police, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and hundreds of departments nationwide, have stepped up enforcement as part of a two-week effort that aims to discourage drunken driving, limit distracted driving and promote safe practices ahead of the coming school year.
The high-visibility national enforcement campaign, titled Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, began on Friday and will continue through Labor Day. The goal of the program, according to both police and NHTSA, is simply to make sure everyone remains safe.
“We want to see Labor Day celebrated, but celebrated safely,” said Westerly Police Capt. Steven Johnson. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal, and it takes lives. Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior.”
During this period, he said local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving. Increased state and national messages about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with law enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways.
According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018 — one person was killed in drunk-driving crashes every 50 minutes in 2018. That's the equivalent of 20 jumbo jets crashing each year, with no survivors.
“Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior,” said Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey. “It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. That’s why, during the Labor Day holiday, we will make zero exceptions for drunk driving. There are just no excuses.”
For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit https://www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov/get-materials/drunk-driving/national- mobilization/peak-enforcement-kit.
