WESTERLY — Police are asking residents to be alert and call for help if necessary after a 25-year-old woman was followed around town by a man in a vehicle for “an extended period of time,” telling police he did so because he liked her car.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said Thursday the department was only able to charge Shawn Lamoreaux, 32, of Guy, Texas, with disorderly conduct because he had not yet crossed any lines other than to cause a disturbance by following the woman. Lamoreaux, who also faces reckless driving charges from Tiverton police and shoplifting charges in Pawtucket from other incidents in the two weeks police said he has been in Rhode Island, was arraigned and released on a promise to appear in the Westerly case, court records show.
The arrest marked the second related to complaints of Lamoreaux following drivers in the state, the first happening last week in Tiverton.
According to Westerly police, officers received a call around 10 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who was upset and told officers she had been followed across town and down numerous turns by a driver who was continuing to stay behind her.
The police caught up with the two drivers after the woman began driving down Atlantic Avenue and onto Winnapaug Road and officers attempted to stop Lamoreaux, but he continued to follow the victim. When dispatchers spoke with the victim and had her pull over, they said Lamoreaux finally stopped.
In speaking with the victim, the police said she first noticed Lamoreaux near the Route 3 interchange with Route 78 and had driven downtown, onto Main Street and across several side streets, back onto Route 1 and down toward the beaches before turning around in a beach lot. When Lamoreaux also turned around and continued to follow her, she called the police.
The police said Lamoreaux told officers he “liked the way the woman’s car drove” and was only following her to evaluate it further. He would not comment further and the police said he had a bottle of alcohol on the front seat, but showed no signs of intoxication.
“We are asking residents to be aware and if they are concerned, don’t be afraid to call for help,” Lacey said. “Our top goal is to make sure our residents remain safe.”
