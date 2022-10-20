WAKEFIELD — A 54-year-old Westerly man has been sentenced to serve two years in prison for his role in a 2019 fight at a company Christmas party that spilled over into a nearby lot and ended when he stabbed a man and fled the scene.
Joseph A. Barrese was convicted of felony assault earlier this year and sentenced Wednesday to serve two years in prison. He surrendered himself into the custody of the Rhode Island Department of Corrections.
Westerly police and court documents both show that the stabbing occurred following an argument between the two men that began at a Christmas party at the Hilltop Cafe on Canal Street. Barrese and a second man, Pawcatuck resident Jonathan Moore, left the party but continued to argue through text messages.
Barrese learned that Moore had stopped near the Home Depot on Franklin Street, drove there and met Moore in the parking lot, where the men argued again. The police said Barrese stabbed Moore in his left chest area with a pocket knife and left the scene, the police said.
Moore was treated following the injury, which was not life-threatening, and was not charged in the case.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.