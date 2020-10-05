A Westerly man is facing 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges of possession of child pornography late last week, marking the second time he has been convicted on such charges in the past 12 years.
Vicent J. Siravo, 40, who has remained in federal custody since his indictment and arrest in early August, entered the guilty plea Friday during a hearing before Judge Mary S. McElroy in U.S. District Court in Providence. Possession of child pornography after having previously been convicted for possession is punishable by 10 to 20 years in federal prison, lifetime supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
According to a plea agreement filed with the court, at a sentencing hearing scheduled to be held on Dec. 14, prosecutors and Siravo's attorneys are expected to jointly recommend a 10-year sentence, officials said.
Siravo, who was also convicted in 2008 in Rhode Island Superior Court of possession of child pornography, is considered a Level 1 sex offender and was required to register with the state, as well as restrict his use of the internet as part of the conditions of his release. Court documents showed that the arrest stemmed from an investigation that began in 2017 regarding the sharing of pornography by a device accessing the customer internet access port registered to a South Kingstown restaurant.
According to police and court documents, members by Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led the investigation between January 2017 and October 2017 that found a device attached to the restaurant's network had accessed a file-sharing system before downloading and uploading the child pornography. Task force members initially obtained a warrant and conducted a search of the business, which determined there was no evidence of such activity on any of the restaurant's devices.
The investigation remained open and on Oct. 16, 2019, police received a notification when a device connected to the restaurant's port and began accessing the same peer-to-peer file-sharing network used in 2017.
An officer responded and found Siravo sitting in his car, parked in a handicap spot while using a laptop. The police said Siravo was uncooperative and provided police with a fake name when asked about his identity. Officers suspected he was being dishonest, however, and his true identity was found after law enforcement verified his registration information, which also alerted the officers that Siravo was a registered sex offender.
Based on the new information, state police conducted a court-authorized search of Siravo's computer, which revealed he was in possession approximately 2,200 video files and approximately 1,600 images depicting child pornography. Among the child pornography files allegedly discovered on Siravo's computer were files identified as having been downloaded by someone using the restaurant IP address on March 21 and March 22, 2017.
The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island said the investigation included joint operations with several agencies including state police, the Department of Homeland Security and police departments in Warwick, Cranston, Newport, East Providence, Pawtucket, Bristol, North Kingstown and Portsmouth.
