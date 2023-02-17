WESTERLY — Police are investigating after a car hit and killed a Westerly man late Thursday night on Oak Street.
Police said they found the victim, Michael A. Depaola, 31, unresponsive with severe trauma in the roadway at about 11 p.m. on Oak Street at Haswell Street.
Responding officers gave first aid to Depaola until he was taken to the Westerly Hospital, where hospital staff pronounced him dead.
Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said the initial police investigation showed that another Westerly man, Matthew J. Lyons, 36, was driving a 2015 Subaru Legacy on Oak Street and hit Depaola as he was crossing the street.
Police took Lyons into custody and gave him a Breathalyzer test at the police station. Readings showed he had a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.109 percent, police said. The legal blood alcohol limit in Rhode Island is 0.08 percent.
Police charged Lyons with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in death. He was arraigned Friday at Fourth District Court and released on $10,000 surety bail and under the condition that he cannot drive.
"It's still under investigation, but it appears the driver was over the legal limit and shouldn't have been behind the wheel," Gingerella said. "Our message to people is that if they've been drinking, don't drive. Get a ride from someone."
Westerly Fire Department and Westerly Ambulance units responded to the scene and the road was closed to traffic until about 4:30 a.m. Friday, police Capt. Wayne Crockford said.
The accident remains under investigation.
— Ryan Blessing
