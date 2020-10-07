WESTERLY — Complaints regarding the possible sale of narcotics at a local health center have led police to file charges against a 33-year-old man who was allegedly observed selling fentanyl in the parking lot Saturday afternoon.
Westerly police charged the man, Westerly resident William Cossia, with one count of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and possession with the intent to deliver. He was arraigned Monday in Fourth Division District Court and remains in state custody after being ordered held without bond.
A status conference was scheduled to take place Wednesday.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the charge stems from an investigation into possible drug sales that were occurring in the parking lot of the Westerly Health Center, located at 280 High Street. Lacey said that the department had received several complaints regarding suspicious activity occurring frequently in the afternoon.
The police established a secure location to watch the lot, according to an arrest report, and officers watched as Cossia arrived in a 2003 Lincoln Navigator. The police said officers watched as a woman, later identified as Leighanna M. Warick, got into the Navigator, and the two engaged in an alleged transaction.
The two were stopped immediately following the apparent transaction, the police said, and a search was conducted. The department found two plastic bags containing .5 grams of fentanyl on Warick and one bag containing .5 grams of fentanyl on Cossia. The fentanyl was seized as evidence and has been sent to the state Department of Health laboratories for further analysis.
In addition, officers seized $563 in cash that was found on Cossia that the police believed was acquired through sale of fentanyl. The Lincoln Navigator was also seized and impounded as evidence, the police said.
Warick, 31, of North Stonington, was also charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance as a result of the transaction, the police said. She was released on a promise to appear for arraignment at a later date.
For Cossia, the charges are just the latest involving the sale of narcotics in Westerly. He was charged with possession and delivery of a controlled substance in both May and October 2018 following Westerly investigations. The delivery charges were later dismissed after he reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead nolo contendere to the possession charges.
As a result of that disposition and conditions related to his release, the police said Cossia was presented as a bail violator, which led to his being held without bond.
