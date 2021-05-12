WESTERLY — A resident of Winnapaug Road is facing charges of selling drugs that resulted in the January overdose death of a 65-year-old neighbor.
Westerly police on Tuesday served a warrant charging Vincent A. Nicastro, 38, with one count of delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death. Under Rhode Island law, the charge is used when, “as a result of an unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in exchange for anything of value to an adult, death results to that adult because of the ingestion orally, or the injection or inhalation of the controlled substance.”
If convicted, the charge is a felony that carries a penalty of up to life in prison.
Nicastro, of 24 Winnapaug Road, has remained in state custody at the Adult Correctional Institutions since the day following the incident after being held without bail, judicial records show.
The latest charge stems from an investigation into a Jan. 19 overdose at the Point 1 Resort Motel that claimed the life of 65-year-old Rose Long. The following day, Westerly police charged Nicastro and two others, Long’s daughter Cinnamon R. Cawthra, 34, and 44-year-old Michael Arnold, with failure to render aid in an emergency. Nicastro was also charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance after execution of a search warrant led to the discovery he was in possession of .5 grams of cocaine and 1.5 grams of fentanyl that all four believed to be heroin.
According to a police report, officers responded to the Point 1 Resort Motel around 9 a.m. on Jan. 20 for a reported “sudden death.” The police said officers arrived and spoke with Cawthra and Arnold, identified as her boyfriend, who each reported that she had apparently died in her sleep.
An investigation concluded that the two were “partying” with Long on the night of Jan. 19 and had purchased $200 worth of cocaine and heroin from Nicastro, a neighbor of Long’s at the motel. All four then used the substances together, the police said.
Long went unconscious a short time later and police said Nicastro, Cawthra and Arnold attempted to revive her in the shower and eventually put her to bed after they were unsuccessful in waking her.
The police indicated that all three believed she was breathing and had a pulse, and left her to go continue partying at other locations. Long is believed to have died around midnight. Nicastro, Cawthra and Arnold arrived to find her dead the next morning, the police said, but had waited several hours before calling to report her death.
Lacey said in January that the investigation and charges are specific to the circumstances. He said that, due to the state’s good Samaritan laws, no one would have faced charges had they simply reported the possible overdose the night before.
“If they had called for help, we wouldn’t have been able to arrest anyone and (Long) might possibly still be alive,” Lacey said. “It is a terrible tragedy, and it highlights the importance of calling 9-1-1 if you suspect someone may have suffered from an overdose.”
Cawthra eventually pleaded no contest to the charge in March, resulting in a sentence that included mandatory counseling through justice assistance and a one year filing period. Arnold entered a no contest plea last Friday and accepted the same sentence, as well as paying court fees.
Nicastro has not entered a plea to any of the charges at this time. He is due back before a judge in Fourth Division District Court on Friday for arraignment on the latest charge.
