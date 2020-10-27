WESTERLY — Police have filed charges against a Westerly man after he allegedly sold Adderall to an undercover informant in July and August.
Westerly police charged 61-year-old Gary T. Power on Friday with one two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Power, who was convicted of selling heroin in 2013, was ordered held without bond and remanded into state custody.
He remains at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said detectives had received a tip earlier this year that Power was dealing Adderall. Acting on the information, he said the agency was able to establish two meetings between an undercover informant and Power in which the informant was able to purchase two 30 mg pills of Adderall.
The police said one of the sales occurred in July, and the second took place in August. Detectives observed each of the exchanges, which were conducted using marked money at locations where officers were able to use video surveillance.
Following the second interaction, the department was able to obtain an arrest warrant, Lacey said.
For Power, the arrest marks the second in Westerly for alleged sale of a controlled substance. According to Rhode Island judicial records, Power was taken into custody in January 2013 following an investigation into the sale of heroin in town. The investigation led officers to obtain a warrant charging Power with six counts of delivery on a controlled substance.
Power pleaded no contest to four of the counts, and prosecutors dismissed two others. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but the sentence was suspended after he served four months. He also served four years of probation, which was completed in 2017, according to court documents.
