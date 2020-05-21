WESTERLY — A 57-year-old local man is facing charges after he allegedly admitted to producing two pipe bombs found in town recently, including one discovered by a pest control contractor at a home on the corner of Turtleback Road Wednesday.
Westerly police charged Mark. R Britton, of 8 Shore Road, Wednesday evening after obtaining a court warrant. He was charged with two counts of placing or falsely reporting a bomb or explosive device, as well as on an active warrant as a result of violating a court no-contact order on two occasions in March and April.
Britton was held overnight and was scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing in Fourth Division District Court on Thursday.
"The charges stem from two separate incidents over the past few weeks including one for a call we received (Wednesday) around 2:30 p.m.," Police Chief Shawn Lacey said. "He admitted that the pipe bombs were his and he'd made them, but has maintained that someone must have stolen them from his home."
According to dispatch records, officers, members of the Watch Hill Fire Department and personnel with the State Bomb Squad, which is a division of the Office of the State Fire Marshal, responded to the 911 call from 1 Turtleback Road. The police said the call came from a private pest control technician hired to conduct work at the property who discovered the device while spraying along a fence line.
Officers immediately located the device, which had not been detonated, and cordoned off the area. Lacey said emergency personnel also evacuated those at the property, as well as direct neighbors as a precaution.
Members of the bomb squad were then able to use a robot to secure and X-ray the device, which Lacey said contained black powder commonly used with explosives as well as a number of fragmented metal parts, including nuts and bolts, as well as .22-caliber ammunition. The device had an unlit wick, the police said, and was later defused by the bomb squad.
Lacey said a preliminary investigation, done in partnership with explosive-device experts from the fire marshal's office, was able to connect the discovery to a second device that was discovered at a Westminster Street home on April 26. In that case, the police said Britton's ex-girlfriend reported that her daughter had backed out of the driveway and driven over a bump that she thought was a rock or stick, but returned home a short time later to discover it had been a pipe bomb.
The ex-girlfriend, who has not been in a relationship with Britton or maintained any regular contact since November 2019, was unsure why he would have done it but said he was the only one she would have suspected. Police attempted to make contact with Britton, but were unable to locate him.
Lacey said that following Wednesday's incident, officers realized Britton lived in a home across the street from where the pipe bomb was found. They approached his home and he spoke with officers, complaining that Cox Communications was "messing with him" by regularly connecting then disconnecting his cable and Internet connection.
"He was rambling about the cable company, which gave officers cause for concern," Lacey said. "The officers asked him to come out of the home to talk about it, which he did, and he was taken into custody on an active warrant."
While at the police department, Lacey said he spoke openly with officers and admitted that he has been making the pipe bombs at his house. He told the police he has not used them in public, however, and was unsure how the two bombs would have ended up where they were found.
The police then obtained a search warrant for his home and seized numerous materials, including firecrackers — some had been opened to obtain the powder, the police said — .22-caliber ammunition, nuts, bolts, and other materials. The police also seized several other weapons identified only as firearms from the home, but Lacey said the investigation is ongoing and that Britton did not live alone, so it has not been determined who the owner of the materials is. Lacey said the guns "may very well be legally owned."
Although the investigation remains active, Lacey said officers consulted with members of the bomb squad and determined there was already ample evidence to file charges. He said the department is also investigating whether he may have been involved in the destruction of Cox Communications property earlier this month.
Police records show that officers were notified on the morning of May 11 after a cable utility box located adjacent to Britton's property was found heavily damaged. Lacey said the box does not use electrical components that would have typically caused the level of burn damage discovered, and he noted there was other evidence that an explosive device may have been used in the incident.
Lacey said if evidence, which is still being processed by state laboratories, ties that case to the two pipe-bomb incidents, Britton could potentially face additional charges.
