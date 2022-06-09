WESTERLY — A 31-year-old local man with a lengthy criminal record is facing charges of illegal gun and drug possession following an investigation into information that he owned several firearms despite a criminal history that restricted him from such ownership.
Cody A. Benoit, 31, of 29 Pleasant St., was charged Wednesday with three counts of manufacturing or sale of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, manufacturing or sale of 1 kg to 5 kg of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearms by someone convicted of a felony.
Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said the department obtained a warrant after learning that Benoit, who was convicted in 2018 on two counts of manufacturing, delivery or possession of a controlled substance, owned several.
In executing a search warrant, the police said officers found and seized several handguns and rifles, 7 pounds of cultivated marijuana, 300 grams of THC vape oil, several ounces of psychedelic mushrooms, and small amounts of both amphetamine and fentanyl. The police also seized a large, undisclosed amount of cash.
Gingerella said the investigation is ongoing.
Court records show that Benoit, who was ordered held as a violator in the 2018 case, has filed a petition for bail and will appear in 4th Division District Court for a hearing on June 15.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.