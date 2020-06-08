WESTERLY — Local police have filed charges against a Westerly man after they said he was involved in a hit-and-run crash in late May while driving with a blood alcohol content more than 2.5 times the legal limit.
Joshua Donnellan, 39, of 110 Post Road, Apt. 125, was charged on May 30 with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15 and failure to stop at a crash resulting in damage.
According to court documents, he has entered a not guilty plea to the charges and remains in custody at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston in lieu of a $1,000 surety bond. He appeared for a status conference in Fourth Division District Court on Monday, but had no posted bond as of 4 p.m.
The police said Donnellan was taken into custody following a hit-and-run crash at the corner of Route 1 and Route 49 around 7:45 p.m. on May 30. The police said a car was stopped along Route 1 North at a red light when Donnellan struck the car from behind. No injuries were reported, the police said.
Rather than pull over, the police said Donnellan and a passenger continued up the road where they were later located in the parking lot of the Aquastar Inn. Officers found Donnellan standing outside the car, which had visible damage to the front end, and the police said he matched the description provided by a witness.
He showed signs of intoxication and was given a field sobriety test, which he failed. The police said he was given a breathalyzer while in police custody, which returned readings of .215 and .220 in separate phases.
