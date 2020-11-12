WESTERLY — A local man is facing charges after the police said he crashed into four parked cars along Railroad Avenue last week while driving under the influence before one of the victims followed him and signaled for an officer in order to have him pulled over.
The man, 26-year-old Joseph Turano, of 131 Cross St., was charged Friday evening with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and failure to stop at a crash resulting in damage to property. He was charged and released and is due in Washington County Superior Court later this month.
Turano, who also has active court cases for a 2019 DUI case in Westerly and charges of making threats to public officials in both 2019 and 2020, was arraigned on Monday and ordered held without bond. He remains in custody at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston.
Officers arrested Turano just before 11 p.m. after he was stopped a few blocks away from his Cross Street home. The police said an officer on patrol along Main Street initiated the stop after Turano drove by in a 2015 Toyota Camry with heavy front-end damage, followed by an Acura RDX that was flashing its lights while a passenger waved for the officer to follow and stop Turano’s car.
The police said that the officer, who had followed Turano onto Cross Street and witnessed him swerving, approached his car and immediately detected signs of intoxication. The officer questioned the damage to the car, but Turano denied being involved in any crash and stated he was simply driving home.
The victim who had followed Turano approached the officer at this point, the police said, and told him that Turano had struck her vehicle and three others on Railroad Avenue, causing damage to all four.
An investigation determined that Turano was driving along Railroad Avenue toward downtown in the vicinity of Danny’s Bar when he swerved to the right side of the road, striking and damaging a 2009 Jeep Wrangler. He continued to drive despite the impact, causing damage to a 2001 Toyota Corolla, a 2011 Nissan Altima and the RDX without stopping.
The police said multiple witnesses were outdoors at Danny’s Bar, including the owner of the RDX, and she quickly got into her car to follow him. She remained behind him as he traveled at very slow speeds until the officer was able to join them in pursuit.
Turano was given a field sobriety test following the traffic stop, which he failed. At the Westerly Police Department he continued to deny being involved in any crash and refused to take a breathalyzer test, the police said.
