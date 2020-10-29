WESTERLY — A local man is facing charges of driving under the influence after the police said he attempted to speed down High Street and instead lost control of his pick-up truck, crashing and becoming stuck in a set of hedges.
The driver, 38-year-old Aaron S. Rockholz, was charged Saturday afternoon with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense. He was also cited with laned-roadway violations.
Westerly police took Rockholz into custody around 4:30 p.m. following an investigation into the crash. The police said Rockholz was driving a 2009 Dodge pick-up and had just turned off Acorn Drive, making a left onto Upper High Street. He attempted to accelerate quickly, which caused him to peel out and spin into a set of hedges in front of a home at 314 High St.
Officers arrived after being notified by the property owner and found Rockholz stuck with his truck tires slightly off the ground, which prevented him from being able to drive his truck off the hedges. He stopped once he saw officers, climbing out of the truck, which the police said caused several empty Budweiser cans to fall to the ground.
Additional empty nips of hard alcohol were also found in the truck, the police said.
Rockholz failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. At the station, he refused to take a breathalyzer test and told officers there was no reason to, telling officers "I know I am drunk."
He was charged without further incident.
