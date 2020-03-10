WESTERLY — A local man is facing charges after the police said he broke into a High Street business after closing and spent the night drinking alcohol and smoking numerous cigarettes inside the establishment.
The man, 53-year-old John Glenn Briggs, was arraigned Thursday in Fourth Division District Court on one count of breaking and entering a business with felonious intent. Briggs had been released from the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston on Feb. 26 after serving a four-month sentence for a previous breaking and entering arrest and was presented as a violator at that hearing.
He was returned to the ACI after he was unable to post a $2,000 bond, according to court records.
Westerly police said the charges stem from an incident that occurred on the morning of March 1 at the Bella Vita Salon and Blow-Out Bar on High Street. The police said the owner entered in the morning to find Briggs sleeping on a couch. Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said he left the business "a giant mess," with cigarette butts and several alcohol bottles belonging to the business strewn about the floor.
The police said the bottles belonged to the business, but officers also found several nips Briggs had brought with him.
"Briggs did not confront the owner and left quickly before officers could arrive," Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said. "We were able to take statements and obtained a warrant, which was served when he called for assistance a few days later."
According to the police, Briggs does not have a permanent address in the area and has often been known to sleep in the hallways of the Brown building, which is where the Bella Vita Blow-Out Bar is located. He was identified from a lineup, the police said.
Lacey said the owner was able to repair the lock, which Briggs had picked in order to gain access, and reopened the business later that day after cleaning up the mess.
