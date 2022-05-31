NORTHFIELD, Mass. — A 32-year-old Westerly man is facing charges after the police said he careened into a group of bikers associated with a Connecticut motorcycle club, leaving 8 people seriously injured and five motorcycles damaged.
Police said Tuesday that many of the bikers, who were headed to a BBQ place in nearby Brattleboro, Vt., suffered serious injuries, including two listed in critical condition after being sent to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester. Eight people were injured in all, and three medical helicopters were used to help transport people to various hospitals.
“We had a really severe motor vehicle accident involving a car towing a trailer careened into a pack of motorcyclists,” Northfield Fire Chief Skip Dunnell told television outlets on Sunday evening.
Emergency responders said the crash occurred around 1 p.m. in the area of 272 Main Street in Northfield, Mass. The police said Westerly resident Ryan O’Farrell was driving an SUV that was towing a trailer, when he crossed over the center line and struck the motorcyclists, who were driving in the opposite direction.
The police said multiple witnesses reported that the crash, and emergency responders were forced to close the road for response, investigation and cleanup.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police and fire officials said the motorcyclists were doing everything appropriately and said the crash was “unavoidable” once O’Farrell crossed into their lane of travel.
Two children in O’Farrell’s SUV, ages 12 and 11, were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation but did not suffer injuries, officials said.
O’Farrell was also not injured. He was charged with driving under the influence, seven counts of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, two counts of child endangerment, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond following the incident and was expected to appear in Greenfield District Court for arraignment Tuesday morning.
