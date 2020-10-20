WESTERLY — A Chestnut Street man is facing charges after the police said he responded to requests that he turn down his music and go inside at 4 a.m. by calling 911 four times in five minutes to complain the officers were "disrespecting him."
Westerly police charged 25-year-old Edward W. Hazard with making a false complaint to police following the incident. Hazard, of 24 Chestnut St., Apt. 1, was issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.
Information on Hazard's case was not available through the Rhode Island judiciary website on Monday.
Westerly police said officers were called to Hazard's home around 4 a.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving complaints of a man blaring music in the roadway at his address. Officers arrived to find Hazard sitting in the car on the side of the road with the music volume turned up.
The police said Hazard showed signs of intoxication, but officers found no evidence he was driving. The officers instructed Hazard to go inside and issued a verbal warning not to return to the car to play music.
Less than 30 minutes later, the police said Hazard began calling 911 to complain that the officers had "disrespected him" and refused him a right to enjoy music in his car. Dispatchers informed him that it was inappropriate to call the emergency line for such a complaint before ending the call.
Hazard, who the police said was irritated by the dispatcher's response, proceeded to call three more times over the next five minutes, which led to officers returning to his house and filing charges. He was charged without further incident.
