WESTERLY — An Oak Street resident has been charged after the police said he assaulted his cousin in the middle of High Street in late July, causing injuries that led to the victim receiving staples in his head.
Westerly police arrested James A. Ion, 25, of 27 Oak St., Apt. 1, after obtaining a warrant. He was arraigned in Fourth Division District Court on July 31 on one count of felony assault or battery. Ion did not enter a plea during his initial appearance and was released on a promise to appear in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening on Oct. 20, according to Rhode Island judicial records.
The police said charges stem from a complaint made by the victim, a 33-year-old man, on July 25. The victim told police that he had just come home from Rhode Island Hospital in Providence after he was beaten on High Street the night before.
"The victim told officers he knew who did it and that he wanted to press charges," said Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey.
A police investigation found that around 11:30 p.m. on July 24, the victim was leaving his aunt's house when he heard his cousin calling to him as he left. The victim told officers that Ion then attacked him, leaving him with four staples in his head, a black eye and numerous other scrapes and bruises.
The police said the attack appeared to be motivated by a disagreement over a family matter.
The victim was found a few minutes later by a friend, who then helped him get to the hospital, the police said.
