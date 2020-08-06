PROVIDENCE — A Westerly man previously convicted of possessing child pornography is being held in federal custody without bond after he was arrested Tuesday on charges that he had exchanged child porn while using the customer wifi at a South Kingstown restaurant.
Vicent J. Siravo, 40, was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Providence and charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. He did not enter a plea during the court appearance and was ordered held before being remanded back into federal custody.
Siravo, who was also convicted in 2008 in Rhode Island Superior Court of possession of child pornography, is considered a Level 1 sex offender and was required to register with the state, as well as restrict his use of the internet as part of the conditions of his release.
According to court documents, the arrest stemmed from an investigation into pornography that was shared using a device accessing the customer internet access port registered to a South Kingstown restaurant.
Between January 2017 and October 2017, an investigation led by members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found that a device attached to the restaurant's network had accessed a file-sharing system before downloading and uploading the child pornography. Task force members initially obtained a warrant and conducted a search of the business, which determined there was no evidence of such activity on any of the restaurant's devices.
The investigation remained open and on Oct. 16, 2019, police received a notification when a device connected to the restaurant's port and began accessing the same peer-to-peer file-sharing network used in 2017. An officer responded and found Siravo sitting in his car, parked in a handicap spot while using a laptop.
The police said Siravo was uncooperative and provided police with a fake name when asked about his identity. Officers suspected he was being dishonest, however, and his true identity was found after law enforcement verified his registration information, which also alerted the officers that Siravo was a registered sex offender.
Based on the new information, task force members conducted a court-authorized search of Siravo’s computer, which revealed he was in possession approximately 2,200 video files and approximately 1,600 images depicting child pornography. Among the child pornography files allegedly discovered on Siravo’s computer were files identified as having been downloaded by someone using the restaurant IP address on March 21 and March 22, 2017.
Possession of child pornography is punishable by 10 to 20 years in federal prison, lifetime supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Distribution of child pornography is punishable by 15 to 40 years imprisonment, lifetime supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.