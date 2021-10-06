STONINGTON — A 35-year-old Westerly man suffered serious injuries last week after his car struck a tree along Elm Tree Road and rolled onto its roof, trapping the man inside.
Stonington police confirmed that Kyle McInerney, of Beatrice Street, suffered significant injuries in the crash. He was extricated by firefighters and taken to Westerly Hospital before later being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital by Life Star emergency medical helicopter.
A preliminary investigation determined that McInerney was driving along Elm Ridge Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 30 when he left the roadway and struck a tree. The collision caused the car to flip onto its roof before the tree then fell onto the car.
An updated condition for McInerney was not available Wednesday afternoon.
The crash remains under investigation by members of the regional accident reconstruction team.
— Jason Vallee
