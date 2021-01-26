WESTERLY — Police have filed charges against a 21-year-old Pleasant Street man who is alleged to have had improper sexual contact with a 15-year-old Westerly girl on at least three different occasions between September and New Year's Eve.
Westerly police filed charges Monday against Conor T. Kramer, of 69 Pleasant St., Apt. 2, after he turned himself in at the advice of his attorney. Kramer was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual assault. He was immediately arraigned and released on a promise to appear for a felony screening in April.
According to a police report, the charges stem from an investigation that began Jan. 1 into a relationship between Kramer and a 15-year-old he had allegedly been dating since September. Kramer and the 15-year-old were found together on New Year’s Eve and when the teenager’s mother discovered them, he fled. The mother later called police after researching Kramer and finding he was 21.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said officers were able to identify and confirm three separate dates in which Kramer and the 15-year-old engaged in sexual activity, leading to the three separate charges.
— Jason Vallee
