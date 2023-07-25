WESTERLY — A 20-year-old Westerly man is facing charges after the police said an investigation determined that he had set the home he was living in on fire Thursday afternoon as a likely response to being told he needed to live elsewhere.
Jayson A. Zeppieri, of 1 Penny Court, was charged following the incident with first-degree arson. He was arraigned in Fourth Division District Court the following day, court records show.
Police in Westerly said Zeppieri was arrested after officers were called to 1 Penny Court for a 9-1-1 call around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday reporting a house fire with flames showing on the second floor.
When officers arrived, they found that the homeowner and Zeppieri were both at the home but had evacuated before emergency responders arrived. The fire was extinguished by volunteers including members of the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department — they left from organizing the annual Karl E. Kenyon Smokey Bear Parade to respond — and no injuries were reported.
Officers were told by the homeowner that Zeppieri had been living at the home for a few weeks already, and had been told that he was supposed to move out. The homeowner reported that when she returned home, she could smell “gasoline or some kind of chemical” emanating from the home and that Zeppieri’s clothes also smelled.
The police said Zeppieri was taken into custody. It was determined that there was flammable material on his clothing, but he refused to cooperate and would not provide any statements to police.
— Jason Vallee
