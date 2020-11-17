WESTERLY — Officers seized nearly a pound of marijuana and $1,700 in cash following a traffic stop over the weekend after the police said the items were found after concerns that the driver was under the influence.
Justin M. Vazquez Woronecki, 25, of 52 Pierce St., Apt. A, was arraigned Monday in Fourth Division District Court on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with the intent to deliver. He did not enter a plea during his initial court appearance and was released after posting a $10,000 surety bond, according to Rhode Island judicial records.
Vazquez Woronecki is due in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening on Feb. 19.
The police said officers stopped Vazquez Woronecki after witnessing him turn from High Street onto Pierce Street at a high rate of speed, crossing the center line and striking a curb. During the stop, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana.
During a search, the officers found a backpack containing 15.93 grams of marijuana that was prepackaged in 10 separate bags, as well as 2.9 grams of marijuana hash. He was also in possession of $1,770 in cash.
— Jason Vallee
