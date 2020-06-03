RICHMOND — A 24-year-old West Warwick man is facing charges after the police said he left an injured friend behind after his friend crashed while the two were driving motorcycles along Buttonwoods Road.
Richmond police charged the man, Mitchell A. Buerman, in late May with reckless driving, obstructing an officer in the execution of duties and failure to render aid to an injured motorcyclist. He was released following booking on a promise to appear for arraignment in Fourth Division District Court later this month.
Police, firefighters with the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department and personnel with the Hope Valley Ambulance Corps were called to the area of 19 Buttonwood Road around 8:40 p.m. on May 21 for reports that a motorcyclist had crashed.
The police arrived to find the victim, 24-year-old Seth Fiola, of Pawcatuck, lying in the middle of the roadway after he had been thrown from the motorcycle. He suffered head trauma, possible broken bones and severe cuts and bruising, the police said.
Fiola was treated at the scene and later taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment. He is continuing to recover from his injuries, emergency officials said.
According to a police investigation, Fiola and Buerman were traveling east near 19 Buttonwood Road when Fiola lost control of his motorcycle and drove off the road and up an embankment before he was launched from the motorcycle. Speed was a factor in the crash, the police said.
The police said multiple witnesses reported that Buerman, who witnessed the crash, signaled to passing motorists to call for help before fleeing the scene. The police said that while officers were investigating, Buerman returned and provided officers with false information about the identity of the motorcycle driver who left the scene.
The second motorcycle was later recovered at 22 Old Mountain Road, the police said.
