PROVIDENCE — A Rhode Island grand jury has returned an indictment charging a West Greenwich man with multiple felony counts in the driving death of 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti on New Year’s Day.
The statewide grand jury indicted the man, 30-year-old Aramis Segura, on Wednesday with driving to endanger, death resulting and leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said he will file a habitual offender notice at Segura’s arraignment, which subjects a defendant to an additional sentence should a case result in a conviction.
Segura is accused of causing a car crash on Interstate 95 in Warwick that left 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti with serious injuries that resulted in her death before then fleeing to the home of a friend, 25-year-old Alicia Peckham, in Charlestown.
“Segura’s criminal driving behavior resulted in the death of a young person so much loved by her family and the community,” Neronha said in a press release. “Both defendants compounded that alleged criminal misconduct by leaving the scene of the incident in an attempt to shield defendant Segura from criminal responsibility for his actions.”
Peckham has also been indicted and faces charges of aiding and abetting to someone leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting; harboring a criminal; misprision of a felony; and obstructing an officer in execution of duty.
Segura remains held at the Adult Correctional Institutions as an alleged violator of his probation. Peckham has since been released, officials said.
Both defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on July 15, 2022 in Kent County Superior Court.
“We remain committed to ensuring that both defendants face the greatest possible accountability for their alleged criminal conduct, and to achieving justice for Olivia and her family,” Neronha said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.