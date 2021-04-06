RICHMOND — An 18-year-old West Greenwich man is facing charges after the police said he established an online business in which he was selling THC oil vape cartridges through social media, including conducting a March transaction with a 13-year-old.
Richmond police charged the man, Michael J. Hazelwood, with possession of a schedule I drug with the intent to deliver and possession of marijuana. He was released on a promise to appear in Fourth Division District Court for at a later date.
The Richmond Police Department obtained a warrant for Hazelwood after officers said an investigation determined he had been using the social media platform Snapchat to take orders before then delivering them at an agreed upon location in exchange for cash.
According to a police report, Hazelwood was arrested after police stopped him following an alleged transaction in which the police said he sold two vape cartridges containing THC oil to a 13-year-old.
The traffic stop led to the seizure of 33 THC oil vape cartridges and $795 in cash, the police said.
— Jason Vallee
