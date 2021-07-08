RICHMOND — A 73-year-old Wakefield man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Kingstown Road last week, but officials have not released the names of two others involved as an investigation continues.
Richmond police said Thursday that Howard Melish suffered fatal injuries on July 1 when the sedan he was driving collided with a pick-up truck.
Richmond police, aided by members of the Carolina Fire Department, Hope Valley Wyoming Fire Department, Hope Valley Ambulance Corps and West Greenwich Ambulance, were called to the entrance of Richmond Elementary School around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a serious crash, a police incident report said.
A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the pickup truck, who was not seriously injured, was traveling eastbound on Kingstown Road when he lost control and crossed into the westbound lane. The collision caused the car heading westbound, which was carrying the Melish and a woman passenger, to spin and come to a stop at the elementary school entrance.
Richmond Police Sgt. Michael Lawing said first responders "assisted with extrication and treatment of the injured motorist." She was then taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, officials said. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
All those involved were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, the police said.
Lawing said in an email update on Thursday that the crash remains under investigation. and further details are not being released at this time.
