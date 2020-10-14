Attorneys for the victim of a June hotel assault in Mystic are asking that the 39-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y., man have his bond revoked after he was charged in September in New York City for crimes including menacing and threatening while using a weapon.
Court records show that the man, Philip G. Sarner, was arrested on Sept. 12 by New York City police and arraigned the following day in Kings Criminal Court. He is charged with four counts of menacing, three counts of second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief with the intent to damage property, driving a motor vehicle without a license, aggravated use of a motor vehicle, and second-degree obstruction of justice.
Sarner was released after posting bond following arraignment in New York, online court records show. Additional details of the case, including the circumstances of Sarner's arrest, were not available.
Attorney M. Joseph Strafaci, who represents Crystal Caldwell, a Black hotel clerk assaulted and injured in a confrontation with Sarner and his then-girlfriend, Emily Orbay, on June 26 at the Quality Inn Mystic, told media outlets this week that the new charges were concerning and he would be seeking that bond be revoked or strengthened in Connecticut as a result of the recent arrest.
Stonington police charged both Sarner and Orbay after an investigation into reported assaults that occurred against Caldwell while she was working. An investigation found the assault occurred after Sarner called Caldwell to complain about a lack of hot water in their room before he and Orbay confronted her in the lobby, assaulting her twice and calling her racially-charged names while telling her that "her life doesn't matter."
Caldwell suffered injuries to her head, face, wrists, ribs and back in the attacks. Her attorney later said she is also now suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
The police said the couple was taken to the hospital as well following the incident after Sarner complained he had sustained injuries, but the two left the hospital and returned to the hotel in a Lyft before then driving away in their own car. They were later located and arrested in New York on an extradition warrant.
Both Sarner and Orbay were charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry or bias. Sarner was also charged with the second-degree harassment of Caldwell's attorney when the couple arrived in New London for formal arraignment in August.
Sarner has posted a total of $105,000 in bonds for the Connecticut cases, court records show, and must check in weekly with a bail commissioner. Court officials indicated that he had notified the commissioner following the arrest in New York.
Sarner and Orbay are scheduled to next appear before the court on Oct. 23. No plea has been made to charges stemming from the Connecticut arrests.
