UPDATED: Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.
WESTERLY — A New Britain man suffered fatal injuries when his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck at the intersection of Shore Road and Langworthy Road Saturday, and a passenger remains in critical condition.
Westerly police on Sunday said the driver, 60-year Angelo F. Pascuzzi, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Westerly Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. A passenger on the motorcycle, 50-year-old Tamala Facas, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Walmart parking lot by ambulance before being taken by Life Star medical helicopter to the trauma center at Rhode Island Hospital.
Facas remains in the intensive care unit with life-threatening injuries and was considered in critical condition as of Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Westerly Police Department.
Police, Dunn's Corners firefighters and personnel with Westerly Ambulance were dispatched following reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck aroun 7:10 p.m. Both Pascuzzi and Facas had suffered serious injuries and officers were provided first aid until first responders arrived.
Westerly Police Capt. Stephen Johnson said in a press release that the driver of the pick-up truck was not injured. He has been cooperative with officers, the police said, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation through the Westerly Police Accident Reconstruction Team.
The name of the pick-up truck driver was not released.
Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Westerly Police Department at 401-596-2022.
ORIGINAL STORY
WESTERLY — The driver of a motorcycle was killed and his passenger seriously injured after the bike collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Shore and Langworthy Roads Saturday evening.
According to a release from Westerly Police, the department received a call at about 7:09 p.m. about the accident, and officers, along with Westerly Ambulance and Dunn's Corners Fire personnel were dispatched.
The operator of the motorcycle, a man, and his passenger, a woman, were both suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers started first aid until EMS and fire personnel arrived.
The man was taken to Westerly Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The woman was transported via Life Star helicopter to the Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence, and her condition was not given by police.
The names of the victims were not released because next of kin hadn't been notified Saturday night. The operator of the pickup truck was not injured.
The accident is under investigation by the Westerly Police Accident Reconstruction Team. If you have any information about the accident, please contact the Westerly Police Department at 401-596-2022.
