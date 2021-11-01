UPDATED: 3:32 p.m.
HOPKINTON — An 88-year-old Westerly woman has died and three others suffered injuries in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon that occurred when the police said a Chevy Tahoe crossed the center line along Spring Street and struck a Jeep Cherokee.
Hopkinton police said the woman, Elisabeth Thayer, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter, 57-year-old Westerly resident Alexandrea Martino, was driving the Jeep and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with suspected internal injuries. She was treated and released, the police said.
The driver of the Tahoe, 34-year-old Keith Brown of Hope Valley, was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital with arm, hand and rib injuries including broken bones. A passenger in the Tahoe, a 35-year-old man, complained of a headache and was taken to Kent County Hospital where he was evaluated and later released.
Hopkinton Police Capt. Mark Carrier said police, firefighters with the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department and ambulance crews were called by a witness who came on the accident just after it occurred on Spring Street in the area of Moscow Brook Trail around 3 p.m. The police said the caller did not see the crash.
Carrier said a preliminary investigation determined that the Jeep was traveling east along Route 138 when the Tahoe, which was traveling west towards the Connecticut state line, crossed the center median and struck the Jeep head-on.
The police said there is no evidence that either driver was impaired at the time, and all occupants were wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred and airbags in both vehicles deployed correctly. Weather was also not a factor, the police said.
Other aspects of the investigation, including the cause of the driver crossing the center line, remain under investigation. Carrier said detectives plan to conduct further interviews with those involved and are seeking any witnesses.
Those who may have seen the accident are asked to call Capt. Mark Carrier at the Hopkinton Police Department at 401-377-7750.
