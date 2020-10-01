STONINGTON — An Uncasville man who has remained in state custody since he was arrested by local police on Sept. 10 has formally been charged in connection with robberies at a Pawcatuck bank and Mystic gas station during the second week of September.
Stonington police on Thursday charged Jeffrey Joel Mumford with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny. Mumford had been hospitalized since his initial arrest as a result of mental health concerns, officials said, and was served after returning to the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville.
The 37-year-old Mumford was first taken into custody on Sept. 10 after he was charged by Stonington police with criminal violation of a restraining order, according to Connecticut judicial records. He was also charged as a fugitive from justice for charges in Rhode Island.
Stonington police said Mumford was identified as a suspect shortly after the second of two robberies, which occurred on Sept. 9 at 4:53 p.m. at the Charter Oak Credit Union on Liberty Street in Pawcatuck.
Police said that an investigation found that Mumford entered the bank alone wearing a mask, approached a teller and handed over a note that implied he had a weapon. He then received cash and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Officers responded quickly, conducting a search with Stonington Police K-9 Odin and called in assistance from a second K-9 unit from Waterford. The tracking efforts were not successful, and police said they believe the suspect had eventually left the area in a car.
Two days earlier, the police said Mumford had been involved in a separate armed robbery at the Mystic Mobil Mart on Whitehall Avenue. According to police, he had entered the store and showed a weapon to a clerk, then fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported in either case.
During interviews following his Sept. 10 arrest, Stonington Police Capt. Todd Olson said his involvement became more clear and it allowed detectives to obtain a arrest warrant.
Mumford, who was expected to appear in New London Superior Court for arraignment Thursday, remains in state custody in lieu of $160,150 in court-set bonds.
